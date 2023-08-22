ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of Mobile.

It took a few days, but officials have now identified the man as 38-year-old Kevin Hodges.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd said Hodges was found on Wednesday, August 16, around 6 p.m. His body was floating in the waters of Biloxi Back Bay, near the CSX railroad tracks on the Ocean Springs side of the bay.

Lynd said they had to use the man’s fingerprints to identify him.

