Hot again today. Even hotter later this week.

It’s another blazing hot day! We’ll be in the upper 90s and triple digits this afternoon, and the heat index will be near 110 at times. We’re also under a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning until 8 PM. Please avoid all outdoor burning! Rain chances will remain slim to none, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures won’t drop too much tonight. We’ll only reach the upper 70s and low 80s by Wednesday morning. Thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure, it’s going to be even hotter on Wednesday! Highs will be around 100-105, and the heat index could reach 115! Hardly any rain is in the forecast. It will remain incredibly hot and humid on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s.

We’ll see highs around 100-105 again by Saturday and Sunday! If we’re lucky, a few showers and storms will develop. However, many of us will stay rain-free through the weekend.

