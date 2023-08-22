WLOX Careers
Harrison County sheriff’s candidate wants a ballot review

Louis Elias (r) lost the August 8th GOP primary election for Harrison County sheriff to Matt...
Louis Elias (r) lost the August 8th GOP primary election for Harrison County sheriff to Matt Haley (l) by almost 1,600 votes. Since the two Republicans were the only candidates, the winner of the primary is the new sheriff.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Louis Elias says he just wants to make sure every ballot got counted in the Harrison County sheriff’s race.

WLOX News has confirmed with Elias that he has an appointment at 9 a.m. Wednesday to review ballots cast in the August 8 primary.

Elias told us he doesn’t think his review will change the results. But because he’s heard one precinct ran out of ballots that day, and others had a few voting issues, Elias says he feels an obligation to his supporters to review Harrison County ballot boxes.

Elias lost the Harrison County sheriff primary to Matt Haley by almost 1,600 votes. Since the two Republicans were the only candidates, the winner of the primary is the new sheriff.

