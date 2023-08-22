Former Alabama basketball player will not face the death penalty if convicted

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles will not face the death penalty when he goes on trial for capital murder.

Court documents submitted Monday state the prosecution will not seek the death penalty in the event that Miles is convicted of capital murder. The notice, signed by District Attorney Hays Webb, Chief Assistant District Attorney Paula Whitley, and Assistant District Attorney Corey Seale, said that “upon a conviction for capital murder, the range of punishment is life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

Because Miles is charged with capital murder, the death sentence would have been an option if he is convicted.

Miles, along with Michael Davis, is charge in connection to the shooting death of Jamea Harris in Tuscaloosa in January 2023.

