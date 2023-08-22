First day of classes at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Eagles are back on USM’s Hattiesburg campus for the first day of classes.

The campus was filled with new and familiar faces as students, faculty and staff settled into the new year. From first-time students to seniors completing their last first day back, students say they are happy to be back on campus.

“My first day of school was great,” senior social work major Claudio Williams said. “I start my internship tomorrow but so far; my day has been going good.”

Senior communications major Mya Evans says she was excited for the first day back.

“I went to my first class at 9:30, photo for journalism, and I’m learning new things about the camera, so I’m very excited for that,” said Evans. “Besides this heat, the first day has been good, got to see all my old friends, meeting some new people, just enjoying the atmosphere here at the university.”

Dean of Students Sirena Cantrell said that this is going to be a good year for the Golden Eagles.

“We’re super excited to have students back on campus, after going through the move-in days, the momentum is exciting, and just out and about trying to give directions so they know where they’re going, and just welcoming all of the students to campus today,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell also highlighted the university’s efforts to improve student outreach.

“We definitely want to revive our student life experience under the leadership of Dr. Joe Paul, just making sure that all students feel included, and that we’re reaching all students and not just students that live on campus so beyond the campus and how do we reach all the students,” Cantrell said.

One junior social work major says she hopes this year can be less stressful for her.

“For my first day, it went really good,” said Aaliyah Lee. “I only had one class. I went in at 11, ended at 12, so my Mondays are going to be really good. I’m looking to be real calm this semester. I really need a lot of calmness, I don’t need no stress, I need to be able to handle all my work, know what I’m going into, and just get it over with.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.