FEMA assistance available to homeowners in Moss Point

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance Team canvassed Moss Point neighborhoods. FEMA Members knocked on doors and handed out flyers with information on how to register for disaster assistance.

“It’s important we get out there, talk to them, and assure them that they can apply with us, they can do it right on the spot,” said Jim Homstad, a FEMA spokesperson. “We don’t want people falling through the cracks, and that’s why what the DSA teams do is so critical—getting out there, talking to people face-to-face, knocking on doors. We’re going to be here as long as it takes. We’re not going anywhere.”

Since the tornado hit Moss Point in June, impacted residents have called for federal assistance.

After multiple attempts, the declaration was signed.

“At first, it was depressing because nobody could get any money. But now, it’ll be a strength to everybody to help rebuild,” said Keith Kimble. His home was damaged in the storm. When FEMA showed up at his doorstep, he was happy to see help is on the way.

“It was nice; it was really nice to let us know that hope is still out there,” said Kimble.

The sentiment is echoed by other homeowners who answered the knock at their door.

“They’re happy to see us. They’re full of questions, so we answer the question for them and explain the process to them,” said Kathleen Cruso, the Disaster Survivor Assistance Team Lead. She wants residents to know, even if they are unsure if they qualify for assistance, to register anyway.

You can submit an online registration at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-(800) 621-3362. FEMA also set up a mobile assistance center across from Moss Point City Hall, which is open Monday–Friday from 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

