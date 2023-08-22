WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit coming to Stone County

The “Crossroads” tour begins Monday, August 28 at 10 a.m. before making its way north to other host sites across the state.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County is set to welcome hundreds of visitors to the area beginning next week with the launch of the “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” multimedia exhibit in conjunction with the Smithsonian Institution.

The “Crossroads” tour begins Monday, August 28 at 10 a.m. before making its way north to other host sites across the state. The six-week event will take place at the Ferris B. O’Neal Senior Center, located at 1240 Magnolia Drive in Wiggins.

The Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) and the Mississippi Humanities Council selected Wiggins to be the inaugural site for the statewide tour that tells how rural life in America has changed over time in communities like Stone County.

Beginning early in 2023, the SCEDP began engaging local business leaders to provide support for the exhibit. “Stone County is proud to kick off the Crossroads exhibit, and our business community is thrilled to have people visit from all over the region for the weeks to come,” said Betsy M. Rowell, SCEDP Executive Director. “Businesses throughout the county will be providing food and drinks for events we have scheduled during the exhibition’s tenure here in Wiggins.” Visitors will also have access to places where they can shop and eat.

Six Mississippi host sites across the state will develop complementary exhibits and host public programs to enhance understanding of the history, joys, and challenges of living in rural communities while examining how these communities have changed and what the future holds.

The exhibition is part of the Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions. The exhibition is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash on Highway 57 Sunday.
18-year-old dead after Jackson County crash
According to Biloxi PD, 28-year-old Clyderick Carlitez Blackston from Biloxi (left),...
3 arrested in D’Iberville traffic stop after shooting in Biloxi, police say
A man found dead in the water last week near Ocean Springs has been identified as a resident of...
ID released of dead man found floating in Biloxi Back Bay last week
Upper-level ridge builds over the United States, causing intense heat wave this week
Upcoming heat wave could be hottest this summer, challenge long-time records
Before catching the big fish, Omar Vasquez Jacquet from Ocean Springs comes face to face with...
Coast Life: Underwater Extreme Fishing

Latest News

Two of those businesses are Jerry’s Lawnmower Sales and Service Inc., and the Harbor View Cafe.
More than a dozen Long Beach businesses are in need of workers
Since the tornado hit Moss Point in June, impacted residents have called for federal assistance.
FEMA assistance available to homeowners in Moss Point
The “Crossroads” tour begins Monday, August 28 at 10 a.m. before making its way north to other...
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit coming to Stone County
Since the tornado hit Moss Point in June, impacted residents have called for federal assistance.
FEMA assistance available to homeowners in Moss Point