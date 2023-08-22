“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit coming to Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County is set to welcome hundreds of visitors to the area beginning next week with the launch of the “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” multimedia exhibit in conjunction with the Smithsonian Institution.

The “Crossroads” tour begins Monday, August 28 at 10 a.m. before making its way north to other host sites across the state. The six-week event will take place at the Ferris B. O’Neal Senior Center, located at 1240 Magnolia Drive in Wiggins.

Today we got a sneak preview of the Smithsonian exhibit “Crossroads, Changes in Rural America.” It will be showcased all over Mississippi, and the tour begins Aug. 28 in Stone County. pic.twitter.com/swNXmng4jW — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) August 22, 2023

The Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) and the Mississippi Humanities Council selected Wiggins to be the inaugural site for the statewide tour that tells how rural life in America has changed over time in communities like Stone County.

Beginning early in 2023, the SCEDP began engaging local business leaders to provide support for the exhibit. “Stone County is proud to kick off the Crossroads exhibit, and our business community is thrilled to have people visit from all over the region for the weeks to come,” said Betsy M. Rowell, SCEDP Executive Director. “Businesses throughout the county will be providing food and drinks for events we have scheduled during the exhibition’s tenure here in Wiggins.” Visitors will also have access to places where they can shop and eat.

The interactive exhibit was brought here by the Miss. Humanities Council & sponsored by the Tennessee Valley authority. pic.twitter.com/q2z58kSBOM — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) August 22, 2023

Six Mississippi host sites across the state will develop complementary exhibits and host public programs to enhance understanding of the history, joys, and challenges of living in rural communities while examining how these communities have changed and what the future holds.

The exhibition is part of the Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions. The exhibition is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.