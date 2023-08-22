Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Resurrection Catholic Eagles

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Resurrection Catholic Eagles and second-year head coach Eric Denmark are coming off of a six-win season and a first-round playoff appearance last year.

But they know the goal isn’t to just make it into the first round, it’s to push beyond it.

With a number of returners, including the offensive line and defensive backs, Coach Denmark says the experience is an important part of fall camp.

“They know us, they know our terminology, they know what we expect,” said Denmark. “No horse playing, but we’re going to have a good time out here. We coaches speak we listen and when they speak we listen. Their input is just as important. We have a special gel here and it started in the summer last year and it’s been carrying over.”

For senior running back and wide receiver Daniel Pickens, he says the chemistry and gel between the team is something that’s been growing for years.

“It’s a great bond we all have, coming out here every day working with the same people we’ve been working with since we were five or six, it’s a great feeling,” said Pickens.

The Eagles have seen their fair share of postseason runs; since 2014, they’ve only missed the postseason once, and that’s a streak senior Harris Hinkle says he wants to keep going.

“It’s a big deal for us,” said the senior linebacker. “It’s a goal we work on every season to be one of those four teams out of the district and that’s our main goal and once you get there you just keep working.”

While Coach Denmark doesn’t want to jinx anything, he says the work he’s seen from his team looks promising.

“I’m not going to say we’re going to make it this year but we’re going to be one heck of a team out there on the field, we’re going to bring a good product to the game and leave it on the field and where it falls it falls and hopefully we’ll be there,” he said.

As the seniors get ready for one last ride, they say they’re looking forward to improving their game and taking every moment in.

“Just being as successful as I can, having fun and enjoying it. Looking forward to it,” said Hinkle

“Just giving 100% every game,” said Pickens. “Because it’s your last year you have to put in all your effort. But the small moments too, the bus rides, everything, just remembering all those things and not taking it for granted.”

The Eagles open up the season hosting Bay High at Pascagoula.

