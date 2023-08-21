Upcoming heat wave could be hottest this summer, challenge long-time records

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Summer 2023 has been hot. But, there are signs that it is about to get hotter as a ridge of high pressure builds over the country.

Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are possible Wednesday through Saturday (Aug 23-26). High temperatures north of I-10 could reach or exceed 105 degrees multiple days in a row. Closer to the coast, temperatures are expected to be near 100 degrees – possibly hotter. Gulfport-Biloxi could make a run for record most 100 degree days in a single year.

This comes after Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, the official NOAA climate site for the Mississippi Coast, observed 20 days in a row of high temperatures 95° or hotter from July 27 through August 15. The most on record. The old record was 13 set back in 1980.

Most 100 degree days in a single year?

Temperatures by the end of the week could soar into the triple digits on the coast and inland. The temperature at Gulfport-Biloxi has hit 100 degrees or hotter five times this year. In a normal year, that only happens about once. So far, 2023 is in third place when it comes to the most 100-degree days in a single year. The most was 9 set back in 1980. If forecasts verify, that record could be in jeopardy.

Since records began in 1893, the air temperature at Gulfport-Biloxi has only reached 100 degrees or hotter 93 times. Hitting 100 degrees or hotter is difficult south of I-10 due to the proximity to the Mississippi Sound, daily sea breeze, high dew points and daily afternoon pop-up storms that keep average summertime high temperatures around 91 degrees.

Years with most 100 degree days. 2023 is tied with 1954 and 1924 for third most in a single year. (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

All-time hottest temperatures?

The daily record high temperatures Wednesday through Friday are long standing records from 1924 with some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded. While it is not likely to tie or exceed those daily records, model guidance has hinted that high temperatures in this time frame could approach those temperatures.

According to official National Weather Service weather records for Gulfport-Biloxi, the hottest temperature ever recorded since 1893 has been 104°. This was reached on three separate occasions. First, in August 1924. Second, in August 1947. Third, in August 1951

While weather records only go back to 1997 at Trent Lott International Airport in Moss Point, the record for all-time hottest temperature could be in jeopardy this week. That was 103° which occurred in July 2019.

Forecast high temperatures Aug 21-27, 2023 (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

Daily record high temperatures for Aug 23-25, 2023 (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

GFS model high temperatures (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

Euro model high temperatures (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

Drought

This latest round of intense heat comes as parts of South Mississippi are experiencing an intensifying drought and dangerous fire conditions. Burn bans are in effect for all of South Mississippi until further notice. Gulfport-Biloxi is over 20 inches below normal in rainfall for the year.

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport rainfall since January first (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

Why is Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport the official climate site?

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is a ThreadEx site. According to the National Weather Service, “ThreadEx, which stands for Threaded Extremes, takes the maximum and minimum temperature, and the daily total precipitation recorded at National Weather Service Automated Surface Observing Stations (ASOS) and pieces it together with other historical data nearby to create a single, long-term set of daily weather information dating back well over a hundred years.

Weather observations at Gulfport-Biloxi began October 1, 1998. Those observations are threaded with observations taken at the Gulfport Naval Center from June 30, 1956 to September 30, 1998. To provide a longer period of record, they are also threaded with observations from nearby Biloxi from June 1, 1893 to June 29, 1956.

While not an official climate site, WLOX is a participant in the National Weather Service Cooperative observer Program. Observations taken at WLOX are threaded with Biloxi records that date back to 1893.

Trent Lott Airport in Moss Point is not considered an official climate site because it does not have the required 30 years or more of weather observations. However, with weather observations dating back to 1997, it is the most comprehensive set of weather observations in Jackson County and we often report these records to provide more context.

