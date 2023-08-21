WLOX Careers
Singing River Health System cyberattack currently under investigation

This is causing delays in everyday work in hospitals and clinics.
By Noah Noble
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System computers remain shut down Monday after suspicious activity was detected on the computer network over the weekend.

According to Interim CEO Laurin St. Pe, the cyber investigation confirmed that the activity was a cyber attack. While the computers at every hospital and clinic are offline, staff members are in downtime procedures.

“Literally, we are documenting on paper,” said St. Pe. “There will be some delay, and ultimately, it will be the physician’s decision if they want to delay if it’s an elective procedure. The clinical team we have in place the support team, the physicians, all the other providers we have at Singing River literally pulling together and working as a team to make sure we continue to take care of our patients. That is our number one priority of Singing River.”

Singing River does not yet know when the computers will be safe to turn on again, or who is behind the cyberattack.

“We are currently in the process of using forensic third party companies to understand exactly what network systems have been damaged,” St. Pe said. “I can’t talk enough about how great our IT is. They’ve been working 24/7 since we had this encounter.”

Any patients with questions about the cyber attack are asked to submit an email through a secure link on Singing River’s website.

