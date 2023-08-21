Red Flag Warning issued, burn bans in place

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of South Mississippi.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a warning is issued when warm temperatures, very low humidifies and stronger winds combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger. The warning is a signal for residents not to burn, and lets officials know they need to be on the lookout for potential wildfires.

NWS says the areas affected currently are Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties, as well as some Mississippi counties farther north.

The Red Flag Warning comes after Governor Tate Reeves issued a burn ban for 40 Mississippi counties Friday morning, including those here on the Coast: Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George.

The drought conditions we’re experiencing are making fires catch more easily- and spread more quickly.

For weeks, firefighters across the Coast have been battling with massive wildfires, some of which take days to fully extinguish.

The warning will expire at midnight Tuesday, but there’s a chance it will be re-issued. State-issued burn bans are in place until further notice.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.