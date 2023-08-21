WLOX Careers
Red Flag Warning issued, burn bans in place

As we get ready for another hot day, the Mississippi Forestry Commission is urging you to be cautious of the conditions. Bill Snyder is live with the details.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of South Mississippi.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a warning is issued when warm temperatures, very low humidifies and stronger winds combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger. The warning is a signal for residents not to burn, and lets officials know they need to be on the lookout for potential wildfires.

NWS says the areas affected currently are Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties, as well as some Mississippi counties farther north.

The Red Flag Warning comes after Governor Tate Reeves issued a burn ban for 40 Mississippi counties Friday morning, including those here on the Coast: Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George.

The drought conditions we’re experiencing are making fires catch more easily- and spread more quickly.

For weeks, firefighters across the Coast have been battling with massive wildfires, some of which take days to fully extinguish.

Crews working to extinguish wildfire in McHenry
Volunteer firefighters continue battling wildfires on Hwy 607

The warning will expire at midnight Tuesday, but there’s a chance it will be re-issued. State-issued burn bans are in place until further notice.

