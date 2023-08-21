WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Monkey attacks keeper at Jackson Zoo; city investigating

Jackson Zoo
Jackson Zoo(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A zookeeper suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a monkey this weekend at the Jackson Zoo, city officials confirm.

“There was an incident inside the monkey enclosure at the zoo on Saturday, while the zookeeper was servicing the animal,” Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said.

“The zookeeper was injured as a result of the incident, which involved one monkey.”

Payne did not know what types of injuries the keeper experienced. She also did not know what type of monkey was involved.

“We are still waiting for an incident report from the zookeeper... so that we can know in greater detail what fully transpired,” she said.

Payne said she would let WLBT know when more information was available.

Other issues involving the park’s animal collection have been reported this year.

Earlier, an Asiatic Black Bear temporarily got out of its enclosure into the hallway behind it. He never got loose into the park or was a danger to the public.

The news comes as city leaders debate whether the West Jackson attraction should remain open.

Last week, Council President Aaron Banks suggested closing the park, saying the money used to fund its operations could be better spent elsewhere.

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley was joined by several community leaders who urged the city to keep the facility open.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash on Highway 57 Sunday.
18-year-old dead after Jackson County crash
The Singing River Health System is continuing to see patients, and downtime procedures are in...
Potential cyberattack throughout Singing River Health System
According to Biloxi PD, 28-year-old Clyderick Carlitez Blackston from Biloxi (left),...
3 arrested in D’Iberville traffic stop after shooting in Biloxi, police say
3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84

Latest News

Singing River Health System computers remained shut down Monday after suspicious activity was...
Singing River Health System cyberattack currently under investigation
The library is expected to reopen in mid-October.
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library getting $1.8 million dollar renovation
Crews responded to reports of a house fire. Parker Boyd has details at the scene.
LIVE: Heavy smoke in Gulfport
This is causing delays in everyday work in hospitals and clinics.
Singing River Health System cyber attack under investigation
While the majority of the facility's interior will become modernized, it will keep the historic...
Ina Thompson Library receives $1.8 Million renovation