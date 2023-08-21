Monday’s Forcecast

Dangerous heat will continue today. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Mississippi Coast. High temperatures will range from 95 to 99. And a heat index up to 112 degrees will be possible. Please be extra careful outdoors and try to drink plenty of water. Make sure to take breaks in the shade or even better an air-conditioned room if possible. There will be a chance for rain showers today thanks to Tropical Wave 91L in the Gulf of Mexico. 91L is headed toward Texas and most of its heaviest rain will take place offshore. The wind will be breezier thanks to this disturbance nearby. Combine that with our recent intensifying drought and it’s a recipe for critical fire conditions so a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Burn Ban is already in place for all areas.

