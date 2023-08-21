A Jackson family writes and publishes books to teach financial literacy to adults and children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family is ready to help you and your children navigate the finance and business world. Some of the family members involved in the effort are just nine years old.

The “Brown 5 Family” has one mission — to give parents a better understanding of their finances and show children what the future holds for them in business.

“A lot of people don’t know this, so we have to teach the whole world,” 9-year-old Kharim Brown said.

What began as a way for Nicholas and Tracee Brown to change their future plans turned into something their three sons, Nicholas Jr., Khariq, and Kharim, became passionate about — the business and financial world.

“The main thing that we always talk about is to go to school, get good grades, get a good job, and retire. But given the circumstances, looking at our problems, no matter how much you make anymore, you always buy less. So we had to find that alternative. So what we did was we started studying the people who were building wealth,” Nicholas Brown explained.

“At first, mommy and dad didn’t even know about it. But then when we were born, mommy and dad had to learn about getting their credit up, money, all these things,” 9-year-old Khaliq Brown explained.

The Brown 5 realized there was a need — a need for financial literacy and business terms to be taught not only to adults but also to children.

That’s when the Boss Brothers Universe was created.

“In other children’s books, people look like us inside the books, but there are not many books like that,” Nicholas Brown Jr. said. “We got two books, word searches. Normally when you pick up a word search, you’d have small words like dog, ball, and cat. But we got some bigger words like credit, finances, financial literacy, employees, self-employed, business owner.”

“Once they start understanding those basic things, earlier on, it becomes easier to teach them. Children catch on quickly,” Tracee Brown said.

Over the last six years, “The Brown 5″ has published four books and sold over a hundred copies through book festivals, Amazon, and more.

“I’m extremely proud. That gives us hope and a positive expectation for the future because we know what we’re doing, and we can see the inspiration that we’re having,” Nicholas Brown said.

The next step for the team is Invest Fest in Atlanta.

“We’re planning on taking our business to the next level because investors will be there. It’s a marketing/networking event, so we can take our business to the next level. Some big names are going to be there,” Nicholas Jr. explained.

“We’d like to expand their horizons and let them see the bigger side. Let them experience this, and if they have a chance to meet these people who can help them or inspire them,” Tracee said.

All of their books can be found on Amazon, and you can reach them through Instagram to receive a copy in person.

If you’d like to donate to help their cause and get to Atlanta, you can CashApp @$BossBrothersUniverse.

