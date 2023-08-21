Ina Thompson Moss Point Library getting $1.8 million dollar renovation

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Ina Thompson is one of four facilities being remodeled within the Jackson County Library System. An estimated $1.8 million dollars was approved by the Jackson County Board of Supervisors for the transformation of the 13,500 square foot building.

The construction project led by Allred Stolarski Architects, PA, and D.N.P. Inc. began in January 2023. Crews have made major headway and expect to wrap up at the end of August.

The branch manager says library visitors will notice big changes.

“So much has changed. We have new roofs, new HVAC’s, new tile on the ceiling, new flooring and new paint on the walls,” says Lynn Rainey, Ina Thompson Library Branch Manager Our circulation desk has gotten a new top. The floors that have not been replaced have been refinished. The bathrooms have been completely redone and look fantastic.”

While the majority of the facility’s interior will become modernized, the library will keep its historic vault that was previously used by Merchants and Marine Bank. It will continue serving as space for its weekly kid’s story time.

Rainey says she wants to make sure the library maintains its appeal to children and young people.

“We offer outreach into the school, so we bring ourselves to them,” she says. “We offer places where they can come unwind and exist in a non-judgmental environment.”

In a society where everything evolves around digital, Rainey believes libraries still hold their value to people of all ages.

“Libraries are more important to communities than ever,” she says. “We are a third space. You have school slash work, and you have home. Anyone can come and just exist.”

Once construction is complete, the team will begin moving in throughout the month of September.

“That will take roughly three weeks, weather permitting,” said Rainey. “We will be moving back in the shelving, the furniture, desks, and then, of course, the library materials, which are books, audio books, and movies.”

The library is expected to reopen in mid-October under new hours of operation. It will close at 6:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. as it aims to do more community outreach.

The new hours will begin Sept. 5 during the Ina Thompson’s soft opening. The new hours will apply to all Jackson County libraries with the exception of East Central.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.