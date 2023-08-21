WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Hot and breezy today. Even hotter by midweek.

Hot and breezy today. Even hotter by midweek.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s definitely hot today, and we’ll stay in the mid 90s this afternoon. The heat index will be near 110 at times, and we’ll be under another Heat Advisory. In addition to the heat, it’s going to be breezy today with a strong east wind near 15-25 MPH. Because of the strong breeze and drought conditions, it’s imperative to avoid outdoor burning! We’re also under a Fire Weather or Red Flag Warning today. Thanks to a tropical wave in the Gulf, there’s a chance for a few showers to skirt by this afternoon. However, many of us will stay dry.

The wind should relax somewhat late tonight into Tuesday morning. We’ll only cool down into the upper 70s and low 80s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be very hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits. If we’re lucky, a few isolated showers will develop.

Believe it or not, the rest of the week will be hotter! Highs on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be around 100-105! The heat index will easily get above 110. While each day has the chance for isolated showers, don’t count on much rain for relief.

As for that tropical wave in the Gulf, it will likely develop into a depression or storm by Tuesday morning. It is expected to make landfall in South Texas on Tuesday.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Singing River Health System is continuing to see patients, and downtime procedures are in...
Potential cyberattack throughout Singing River Health System
3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
Upper-level ridge builds over the United States, causing intense heat wave this week
Upcoming heat wave could be hottest this summer, challenge long-time records
Heat ridge builds, blocking tropical wave
First Alert: tropical wave heads to Texas, tropical depression six forms

Latest News

Hot and breezy today. Even hotter by midweek.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX LOGO
Monday’s Forecast
There will be a chance for rain showers today thanks to Tropical Wave 91L in the Gulf of Mexico.
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Upper-level ridge builds over the United States, causing intense heat wave this week
Upcoming heat wave could be hottest this summer, challenge long-time records