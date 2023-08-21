Hot and breezy today. Even hotter by midweek.

It’s definitely hot today, and we’ll stay in the mid 90s this afternoon. The heat index will be near 110 at times, and we’ll be under another Heat Advisory. In addition to the heat, it’s going to be breezy today with a strong east wind near 15-25 MPH. Because of the strong breeze and drought conditions, it’s imperative to avoid outdoor burning! We’re also under a Fire Weather or Red Flag Warning today. Thanks to a tropical wave in the Gulf, there’s a chance for a few showers to skirt by this afternoon. However, many of us will stay dry.

The wind should relax somewhat late tonight into Tuesday morning. We’ll only cool down into the upper 70s and low 80s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be very hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits. If we’re lucky, a few isolated showers will develop.

Believe it or not, the rest of the week will be hotter! Highs on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be around 100-105! The heat index will easily get above 110. While each day has the chance for isolated showers, don’t count on much rain for relief.

As for that tropical wave in the Gulf, it will likely develop into a depression or storm by Tuesday morning. It is expected to make landfall in South Texas on Tuesday.

