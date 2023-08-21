Gines, Grady knocking on doors ahead of runoff election for State House District 115

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The two Republican candidates for District 115 State Representative are going door-to-door Sunday in hopes of securing votes for Mississippi’s August 29th runoff election. Felix Gines and Zachary Grady are on the ballot after neither received more than 51% of the votes in the primary election.

“We’re getting out our message, we’re talking to people, we’re letting them know experience counts, we’re letting them know leadership counts, and we’re letting them know my military service counts,” Gines said.

“We’ve been walking streets and talking to all the voters in District 115. We’re knocking on as many doors as we can and the response has been great. People seem energized, they’re excited,” said Grady.

Both candidates were asked why they are running for the position.

“On the Mississippi Gulf Coast, $57 million came to the coast, especially the BP funds, and Biloxi and D’Iberville only received one million. That is totally unfair,” Gines said. “We need a legislature who already knows what to do when they go up there in Jackson. I’ve written bills and resolutions for the city of Biloxi and I have the experience to make that count.”

“It comes down to family, it honestly does. My wife and I have been married for 13 years. We have two small children,” said Grady. “We need people to get in there and fight for our families to help make our district and our state better than it already is.”

During the August 8th primary election, Grady received 47% of the vote and Gines received 37%.

