18-year-old dead after Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 57 Sunday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) confirmed Monday morning 18-year-old Justin Bean of Vancleave died in the crash.

MHP says around 12:01 a.m., a 2018 Volkswagen Passat driven by Bean was traveling east on Highpoint Road, crossing over Highway 57, when it collided with a ditch. Bean received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by MHP.

