18-year-old dead after Jackson County crash

One person is dead after a crash on Highway 57 Sunday.
One person is dead after a crash on Highway 57 Sunday.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 57 Sunday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) confirmed Monday morning 18-year-old Justin Bean of Vancleave died in the crash.

MHP says around 12:01 a.m., a 2018 Volkswagen Passat driven by Bean was traveling east on Highpoint Road, crossing over Highway 57, when it collided with a ditch. Bean received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by MHP.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

