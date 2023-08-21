18-year-old dead after Jackson County crash
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 57 Sunday.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) confirmed Monday morning 18-year-old Justin Bean of Vancleave died in the crash.
MHP says around 12:01 a.m., a 2018 Volkswagen Passat driven by Bean was traveling east on Highpoint Road, crossing over Highway 57, when it collided with a ditch. Bean received fatal injuries from the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by MHP.
