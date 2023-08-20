WLOX Careers
St. Paul Carnival Association holds a block party in Pass Christian

The St. Paul's Carnival Association kicked off their carnival with a block party.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Festivities took place in downtown Pass Christian on Saturday in front of Whiskey Bar and Whiskey Hotel.

The Krewe announced their king and queen for this year: Kirk Kimball and Lindsey Rogers Fowler. Spectators also had a chance to enjoy a lion dance from the White Tiger Lion Dance Team.

The King and Queen say they look forward to adding new things to the krewe this year.

“Raising money for our local schools and charities while keeping the traditions alive still in our same towns with the same traditions while starting some new ones if we may,” said King Kimball.

The theme this year is “Year of the Dragon” and the next event will be a kid’s glow party on August 26th.

