WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Sharing Health Education and Awareness hosts a community baby shower

During the event, new and expectant mothers received resources for their babies, such as diapers, bibs, and burp cloths.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sharing Health Education and Awareness (SHEA), a campaign under the Mississippi Public Health Institute focused on improving health among Black mothers, babies, and families on the Gulf Coast, partnered with Black woman-owned businesses and nonprofits to host a community baby shower Saturday at the Orange Grove Community Center.

During the event, new and expectant mothers received resources for their babies, such as diapers, bibs, and burp cloths, as well as information about breastfeeding, tobacco cessation, active living, and the importance of flu vaccination.

The baby shower was a collaborative effort to support the development of stronger, healthier families across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Kenzi Jones, Mississippi Public Health Institute Program Director, says there is a great need for resources like this on the Coast.

“African American women have some of the highest health disparities. So, we want to make sure that we are providing them with educational material and resources to help alleviate some of those burdens. As well as just the wonderful resources that we have for their new upcoming bundles of joy,” Jones said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heat ridge builds, blocking tropical wave
First Alert: tropical wave heads to Texas, tropical depression six forms
The Attorney General’s Office says the Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the incident...
Deputy cleared in fatal Vancleave shooting
GPD holds two-day gun safety course for citizens
Gulfport PD holds firearm safety course
Pascagoula Police announced a 16-year-old was shot Friday night near Pascagoula High School.
Police investigating after 16-year-old shot in Pascagoula
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle’s accused killer pleads not guilty

Latest News

A viewer sent in this photo, showing clouds of smoke rising above the trees in McHenry.
Crews working to extinguish wildfire in McHenry
USS Ted Stevens christened at Ingalls Shipbuilding Pascagoula, MS
Ingalls celebrates christening of new USS Ted Stevens
Heat ridge builds, blocking tropical wave
First Alert: tropical wave heads to Texas, tropical depression six forms
Eric's First Alert Forecast 6 PM Aug 19, 2023
Near record heat Sunday, new tropical depression & 4 other disturbances, hotter next week