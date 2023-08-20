Sharing Health Education and Awareness hosts a community baby shower

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sharing Health Education and Awareness (SHEA), a campaign under the Mississippi Public Health Institute focused on improving health among Black mothers, babies, and families on the Gulf Coast, partnered with Black woman-owned businesses and nonprofits to host a community baby shower Saturday at the Orange Grove Community Center.

During the event, new and expectant mothers received resources for their babies, such as diapers, bibs, and burp cloths, as well as information about breastfeeding, tobacco cessation, active living, and the importance of flu vaccination.

The baby shower was a collaborative effort to support the development of stronger, healthier families across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Kenzi Jones, Mississippi Public Health Institute Program Director, says there is a great need for resources like this on the Coast.

“African American women have some of the highest health disparities. So, we want to make sure that we are providing them with educational material and resources to help alleviate some of those burdens. As well as just the wonderful resources that we have for their new upcoming bundles of joy,” Jones said.

