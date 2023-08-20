WLOX Careers
Saints-Chargers game on as Tropical Storm Hilary likely brings 2-4 inches of rain to Los Angeles

Tropical Storm Hilary is approaching Southern California where the Saints are to play the Los...
Tropical Storm Hilary is approaching Southern California where the Saints are to play the Los Angeles Chargers at 6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT.(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (WVUE) - The Saints are set to play the Chargers in Los Angeles amid a storm warning as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches Sunday afternoon (Aug. 20).

Hilary is moving toward Southern California as a tropical storm -- downgraded from a hurricane -- with impacts already being felt closer to the Mexican border.

Tropical Storm Hilary
Tropical Storm Hilary(WVUE)

The National Hurricane Center warns that “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is likely in portions of the Baja California and the Southwestern U.S.,” in their latest advisory.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a high risk for flash flooding east of Los Angeles to Yuma (Ariz.) and north to the Nevada state line, where rainfall totals could exceed the six-hour 100-year average recurrence intervals of 1-3 inches in the region. In some places, rain totals could surpass the entire annual precipitation averages. Localized areas could see 2-4 inches of rainfall through Sunday evening.

A flood watch is in effect for much of the desert Southwest, where “catastrophic” flooding and landslides are possible through Monday.

Flash Flooding Potential
Flash Flooding Potential(WVUE)

Los Angeles could receive 2-4 inches of rain and is included in a Flood Watch. The NWS in Los Angeles said, “The peak of this dangerous storm will be from late (Sunday) afternoon through the predawn hours Monday. Significant flooding and wind threats exist, especially over Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.”

Los Angeles also is included in a Tropical Storm Warning, with 40-50 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 60 mph.

Future Radar
Future Radar(WVUE)

The Saints are still set to play the Chargers at 6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium. Live coverage of the game begins with the Fox 8 pregame show at 5:30 p.m., followed by the game on Fox 8 and the Fox 8 postgame show after the final whistle. Fox 8 is your home for all preseason Saints games.

