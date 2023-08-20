WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Former JSU player Isaiah Bolden taken to hospital after collision in NFL pre-season game

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass against New England Patriots...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass against New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden (7) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone and Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson State and current New England Patriot cornerback Isaiah Bolden was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a collision with a teammate in a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots and Packers agreed to suspend the game after the injury.

The Patriots report Bolden “had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

New England Patriots players kneel after cornerback Isaiah Bolden was injured during the second...
New England Patriots players kneel after cornerback Isaiah Bolden was injured during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The game was suspended after the injury. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)

Bolden was released from the hospital Sunday morning following the scary incident. The Patriots have provided the following update on the condition of Bolden:

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
The Singing River Health System is continuing to see patients, and downtime procedures are in...
Potential cyberattack throughout Singing River Health System
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
Upper-level ridge builds over the United States, causing intense heat wave this week
Upcoming heat wave could be hottest this summer, challenge long-time records
Heat ridge builds, blocking tropical wave
First Alert: tropical wave heads to Texas, tropical depression six forms

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Harrison Central Red Rebels
Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Harrison Central Red Rebels
Jeff Duncan and Sean Fazende recap the Saints win over the Chargers
Harrison Central starts its season against the Ridgeland Titans, who finished 7-4 overall last...
Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Harrison Central Red Rebels
Kendre Miller hauls in a pass from Jameis Winston. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints stay undefeated in preseason with victory over the Chargers
Tropical Storm Hilary is approaching Southern California where the Saints are to play the Los...
Saints-Chargers game on as Tropical Storm Hilary likely brings 2-4 inches of rain to Los Angeles