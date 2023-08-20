Former JSU player Isaiah Bolden taken to hospital after collision in NFL pre-season game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson State and current New England Patriot cornerback Isaiah Bolden was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a collision with a teammate in a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers.

Entire Patriots team came together on the field as rookie CB Isaiah Bolden remained down following a play in which he appeared to take a hit to the head from a teammate on a completed pass.



Bolden is being carted off the field on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/t3EztMJN1X — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 20, 2023

The Patriots and Packers agreed to suspend the game after the injury.

The Patriots report Bolden “had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

New England Patriots players kneel after cornerback Isaiah Bolden was injured during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The game was suspended after the injury. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) (Matt Ludtke | AP)

Bolden was released from the hospital Sunday morning following the scary incident. The Patriots have provided the following update on the condition of Bolden:

Update on the condition of Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden: https://t.co/THdI0P2F7K — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

