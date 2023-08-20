Crews working to extinguish wildfire in McHenry

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night, crews are working to battle a large wildfire in McHenry.

The fire broke out off Highway 15, near East McHenry Road and Wire Road.

Shannon Coker with the Mississippi Forestry Department says at its peak, the fire took up 400 acres. Coker says the fire is at about 75% containment as of 8 p.m. Saturday, but crews will be on scene throughout the night to monitor it.

Coker says officials began precautionary measures for a couple of residents close by, but no evacuations were officially made.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission is assisting the U.S. Forestry Services at the scene.

Officials advise that residents avoid the area for a while due to the heavy smoke.

Across the state, wildfires continue to spring up as drought conditions worsen. Friday evening, Governor Tate Reeves issued a 40-county burn ban, including Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George counties.

Reports of fire near McHenry in Stone county. Good news: winds are calmer, less than 5 mph out of the south & west at times. Earlier today, temp topped out at 104° in Perkinston. High heat and lack of rainfall is fueling wildfires across South MS. @WLOX #mswx 8:21 PM 8.19.23 pic.twitter.com/yasWGJ7sy2 — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) August 20, 2023

