3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people have been identified after a fatal two-vehicle collision that was reported on U.S. Highway 84 on Saturday.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall identified the deceased as 19-year-old Joel Scott from Jones County and 17-year-old Autumn Letson from Wayne County, who were both riding in a Range Rover SUV, and 22-year-old Jose Carlos Osorio Romero from Laurel, in a pickup truck. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade, Powers, M & M, Sandersville and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to the collision on U.S.-84 east at Bogue Homa near Magnolia Road.

Firefighters found both vehicles fully engulfed in flames and immediately began working to extinguish the fire.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EMServ Ambulance Service, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Jones County Coroner’s Office were also on the scene.

MHP will be investigating the crash.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

