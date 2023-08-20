WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel

(MGN)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A fiery two-car crash in Laurel left multiple people dead on Saturday.

According to a source on the scene, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84 near Magnolia Road in Laurel. The source also reported that two vehicles, a Range Rover and Ford F-150, collided head-on and caught fire.

A Jones County volunteer firefighter, who wished to have her name withheld, witnessed the accident while driving on US-84. She said the vehicles hit with such tremendous force that one went straight into the air before crashing back into the ground and exploding.

The firefighter stopped and tried to put out the fires with a fire extinguisher. Unfortunately, she said there was nothing she could do.

As of 7:34 p.m., Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed three individuals died at the scene, and all eastbound traffic was at a standstill.

Due to the condition of the vehicles, emergency responders said they were still trying to determine how many people were inside. They advised that traffic on U.S. 84 would be blocked or delayed for a significant amount of time and suggested that drivers find an alternative route.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EM Serve Ambulance Service and Powers Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heat ridge builds, blocking tropical wave
First Alert: tropical wave heads to Texas, tropical depression six forms
Pascagoula Police announced a 16-year-old was shot Friday night near Pascagoula High School.
Police investigating after 16-year-old shot in Pascagoula
A viewer sent in this photo, showing clouds of smoke rising above the trees in McHenry.
Crews working to extinguish wildfire in McHenry
These counties include those here on the Coast: Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone...
Governor Reeves issues 40-county burn ban
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’

Latest News

Incredibly hot this weekend. Watching a tropical wave in the Gulf.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast Aug. 19, 2023 10 p.m.
A lot happening in the tropics, but no imminent concern. It gets even hotter next week
During the event, new and expectant mothers received resources for their babies, such as...
Sharing Health Education and Awareness hosts a community baby shower
A viewer sent in this photo, showing clouds of smoke rising above the trees in McHenry.
Crews working to extinguish wildfire in McHenry