Jackson County family honors loved one with a unique tribute

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A unique tribute to honor a Jackson County man.

Edwin Presley helped countless people stranded on the side of the road. He was taken to his final resting place on the back of a wrecker, with a procession of tow trucks.

A moment to honor a staple figure in the community. Loved ones of Edwin Presley send their farewells to a man they call a gentle soul.

Heritage Funeral Home was filled with those who knew Presley as a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Presley’s daughter, Cherly, said he was a man of talents and interests. He was known for his loving, kind, and gentle spirit.

" He helped everybody he could. He was a very kind gentle man that was always ready to help,” said Hopkins.

Edwin also displayed love for music and cars.

“Many many moons ago, they had a little grass band some of the bands around here. The Jackson County ramblers, some people may remember that. They got as far as the Louisiana Hayride as far to play. It’s a memory he loved and he continued to play the guitar and sing until he couldn’t anymore,” said Hopkins.

Presley was one of the oldest members of the Wrecker Association in Mississippi. He operated Presley’s Garage and Auto Truck Center of Escatawpa for 65 years.

His dedication provided quality service to customers and those needing a helping hand.

Ivan Hopkins remembers him as a father figure and a guide to the path of success.

“He did so much for Jackson County. He worked with all the first responders, all of their family. He would always be there to take care of them. Fix their cars and have them back on the road. There’s not a business in this community that is successful today, he hasn’t touched. He would, come get this done and pay me when you can,” said Hopkins.

Several of Presley’s friends in the wrecker business attended the service to give their friend in the industry a final ride.

Their loved ones said his legacy will continue to live on.

“He was a good kind man that’s going to be missed in the community,” said Hopkins.

Presley was 87 years old.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.