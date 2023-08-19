Incredibly hot this weekend

You can count on it being pretty hot this weekend! We’ll be close to 100 this afternoon, and the high humidity could cause the heat index to be as high as 112. We’ll be under a Heat Advisory most of the day. Rain chances will remain slim to none, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

It’ll stay mostly clear tonight, and we won’t cool down too much. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be another incredibly hot day with highs near 100. The heat index will likely be between 105-112.

Thanks to a tropical wave moving south of us on Monday, we could see a few more showers. However, the bulk of the rain will remain offshore. It’ll be relatively cooler on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. It’ll be breezy at times, too. The heat will creep back in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will be even hotter with highs around 100! Hardly any rain is expected Tuesday through Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.