WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Humane society takes in displaced cats from Maui, preps them for adoption

Displaced cats from Maui have been flown to Seattle Humane to help them find new homes.
Displaced cats from Maui have been flown to Seattle Humane to help them find new homes.(KING via CNN)
By Sebastian Robertson, KING
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KING) - Workers from Seattle Humane are taking custody of more than a dozen cats flown as cargo from Maui as the state of Hawaii recovers from devastating wildfires.

Hawaii-based nonprofit Good Cat Network coordinated the handoff. The nonprofit said this will allow its team to focus on the growing need on their home island.

The rescued cats were in foster homes spread out across Hawaii until just over a week ago.

On Aug. 8, a series of fires broke out across the island of Maui where thousands of pets remain missing.

The Seattle Humane staff said they’re confident the cats taken in will quickly find new homes once available for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heat ridge builds, blocking tropical wave
First Alert: Gulf disturbance to track south of Mississippi Coast as drought conditions intensify
The Attorney General’s Office says the Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the incident...
Deputy cleared in fatal Vancleave shooting
GPD holds two-day gun safety course for citizens
Gulfport PD holds firearm safety course
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle’s accused killer pleads not guilty
Derrick Patrick Flanagan, 38, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
Former Hancock County deputy sentenced for producing child porn

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Pacific coast battens down the hatches as Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic’ flooding
Growing wildfires in parts of Washington state are forcing evacuations.
1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire
Police say seven people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting at a West Philadelphia block...
One dead, 6 hurt in shooting at outdoor gathering in Philadelphia 2 days after killing on same block
FILE - A tuber floats on the Comal River, July 26, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas, as the area...
Record setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the U.S.