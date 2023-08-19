WLOX Careers
Governor Reeves issues 40-county burn ban

West Hancock only has five volunteers in rotation to man these fires. Other departments on the front lines in Hancock County are also understaffed.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday evening, Governor Tate Reeves issued a burn ban for 40 Mississippi Counties.

These counties include those here on the Coast: Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George.

A proclamation from the governor says the ban is due to extreme drought conditions the state is experiencing, resulting in dry vegetation and an increased occurrence of wildfires.

The proclamation also says the National Weather Service’s forecasted weather patters over the next 10 days don’t predict significant rainfall large enough to change current drought conditions.

The ban follows other bans across the Coast and state, as well as multiple wildfires that have sprung up on the Coast in recent days.

Volunteer firefighters continue battling wildfires on Hwy 607

Other counties now with a burn ban are: Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Greene, Hinds, Issaquena, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Newton, Perry, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Walthall, Warren, Wayne, Wilkinson and Yazoo.

The bans will remain in place until further notice.

