Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Hancock Hawks

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock Hawks are coming off of a first round playoff appearance last year but the 2023 Hawks are aiming to be the first team in thirty years to make back-to-back playoff appearances.

“The guys understand the importance of not just playing one year, they want to put a legacy together as far as what they’ve done through their tenure,” said head coach Neil Lollar.

Coach Lollar enters his seventh year at the helm of the Hawks and says they’re starting that journey back to the post season with a number of returners on the offensive side of the ball.

“This whole off season, summer and early camp has been really good for that bunch,” said Lollar. “We got some key guys back who were kind of banged up last year and didn’t get to see the field as much. There’s going to be a surprise or two and I’m looking forward to seeing that.”

With six returners on the defensive side of the ball, Coach Lollar says he’s looking forward to watching some of the younger guys step up.

“I’m really excited about that bunch I think we’ve put ourselves in a situation to be more athletic in certain areas,” he said.

For the seniors on the 2023 Hawks like running back Zach Gullung, they’ve set the goal for themselves and those who will come after to continue the consistent push to the postseason.

“It’s a huge goal, it’s something that hasn’t been accomplished in our lifetimes so for us to do something like that or to have the opportunity to is very special,” said Gullung. I want people to remember this team forever and for us to do something special this year. I want to leave a mark on all the underclassmen.”

As the seniors, like guard Devon Biddle, put on the pads for one last ride, they say they’re all in regardless of year

“We want to be all together, it doesn’t matter about or class it matter about how everybody is,” said Biddle. “It’s very special to me and it’s one of my biggest achievements, it makes me very happy to think about playing with these guys.”

The Hawks open up the season with a big road trip taking on Natchez.

