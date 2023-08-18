WLOX Careers
Tracking the Tropics: Gulf development still possible, but models have shifted farther south

There are four separate tropical disturbances we’re keeping an eye on in the Atlantic right...
There are four separate tropical disturbances we’re keeping an eye on in the Atlantic right now. Meteorologist Wesley Williams gives a deep dive look at the tropical system and what it means for our rainfall potential in South Mississippi.(WLOX)
By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There are four separate tropical disturbances we’re keeping an eye on in the Atlantic right now. And only one of those is projected to make its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Friday, there was a low chance of development in the Gulf, but those chances could increase. In the next 7-days, there’s a 30% chance of development.

The system is expected to move into the Gulf this weekend as an open tropical wave. Friday’s models show it on a track toward south Texas.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams gives a deep dive look at the tropical system and what it means for our rainfall potential in South Mississippi.

