WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Gulfport PD holds firearm safety course

Gulfport Police Department is showing citizens the ropes when it comes to firearm safety.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is showing citizens the ropes when it comes to firearm safety. Hundreds have attended this course for years, gaining knowledge of gun ownership.

Aim, shoot and reset.

“There are a lot of people who are interested in purchasing firearms, and they don’t know the first thing about firearms,” said Sergeant Jason DuCre, with the Gulfport Police Department.

These aren’t officers in training — Gulfport Police is teaching everyday citizens how to handle guns safely.

But before hitting the range, it’s back to the basics participants take a two-day course about legal use and safety tactics.

Topics include: (From Gulfport Police)

  • General Common Sense Precautions
  • Firearms Etiquette
  • Home Safety and Storage
  • Responsible Gun Ownership (State and Local Laws)
  • Range Etiquette and Rules
  • The Proper Handling of a Firearm
  • Basic Fundamentals of Marksmanship
  • Firearms Maintenance

Sgt. Jason DuCrè said the monthly $25 course has been going on over the last 20 years.

“We teach current laws on firearms, the fundamentals of shooting and safety. We go over all this in the first day. The second day, we come out on the range and we put it into practice. We get to actually fire the weapon, how they operate, and how we maintain them, clean them and so forth,” said DuCre.

After receiving proper techniques, protective gear, and loading ammunition, all signs are clear to fire.

Most participants told WLOX they’ve purchased firearms for the protection of themselves and their homes.

DuCre said before buying a gun, be aware and educated.

“If you’re going to be owners, be responsible gun owners. Lock your vehicles at night, make sure you hide your weapons. Bring them in the house, put them in our truck, put them out of use, " said DuCre.

If you’re interested in the monthly course, click here.

Participants must sign up two days before the class begins.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latonya Eason says police took her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, to the police station...
10-year-old detained by police for peeing in public, mother says
41-year-old Rocco Charles Longo of Gulfport
Gulfport man arrested following a police chase
Carlos Armando Rabago-Torres, 34, pled guilty in a Harrison County courtroom Monday to one...
Man sentenced after selling teddy bear stuffed with fentanyl to undercover Gulfport officer
The FBI says James Allen Knowles was inside the Capitol with the crowd that stormed the building.
Pass Christian man arrested for involvement in January 6, U.S. Capitol Riots
A Jefferson Parish jury on Tues., Aug. 15, found Daniel Tenner guilty of the first-degree...
Man found guilty of murdering woman during cell phone sale in Gretna

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast Aug 17, 2023 10 p.m.
Oppressive heat & humidity make a comeback; tracking the tropics
The Tigers open their season at home against Pascagoula on August 25.
UPDATE: Dantzler Stadium to be repaired by Moss Point’s first home game
In response to the multiple wildfires in South Mississippi, the State Forestry Commission...
Mississippi Forestry Commission engages incident command center in Wiggins
The Harrison County EMA hosted the ceremony along with Riemann Family Funeral Homes.
Hurricane Camille victims remembered at annual ceremony