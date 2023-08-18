Gulfport PD holds firearm safety course

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is showing citizens the ropes when it comes to firearm safety. Hundreds have attended this course for years, gaining knowledge of gun ownership.

Aim, shoot and reset.

“There are a lot of people who are interested in purchasing firearms, and they don’t know the first thing about firearms,” said Sergeant Jason DuCre, with the Gulfport Police Department.

These aren’t officers in training — Gulfport Police is teaching everyday citizens how to handle guns safely.

But before hitting the range, it’s back to the basics participants take a two-day course about legal use and safety tactics.

Topics include: (From Gulfport Police)

General Common Sense Precautions

Firearms Etiquette

Home Safety and Storage

Responsible Gun Ownership (State and Local Laws)

Range Etiquette and Rules

The Proper Handling of a Firearm

Basic Fundamentals of Marksmanship

Firearms Maintenance

Sgt. Jason DuCrè said the monthly $25 course has been going on over the last 20 years.

“We teach current laws on firearms, the fundamentals of shooting and safety. We go over all this in the first day. The second day, we come out on the range and we put it into practice. We get to actually fire the weapon, how they operate, and how we maintain them, clean them and so forth,” said DuCre.

After receiving proper techniques, protective gear, and loading ammunition, all signs are clear to fire.

Most participants told WLOX they’ve purchased firearms for the protection of themselves and their homes.

DuCre said before buying a gun, be aware and educated.

“If you’re going to be owners, be responsible gun owners. Lock your vehicles at night, make sure you hide your weapons. Bring them in the house, put them in our truck, put them out of use, " said DuCre.

Participants must sign up two days before the class begins.

