Friday’s Forecast

We're done with this heat. But, this heat is not done with us. Turning hotter into the weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Today will be a beautiful and sunny day with no rain. But, it’ll be hot. Highs about 98 to 100 with a heat index up to about 108. Gets even hotter this weekend so don’t be surprised if we see some hot weather alerts. Then, next Monday, we may see a better rain chance thanks to a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Our pattern then turns drier and hotter by the middle of next week.

