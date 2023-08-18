Faith, Hope & Charity: Who were they?

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - They’re known as Faith, Hope and Charity — but will we ever know they’re true identities?

The three unknown victims from Hurricane Camille are forever tied to the monster storm that plowed into South Mississippi 54 years ago this week.

At Evergreen Garden Cemetery in Gulfport, the annual Camille Memorial Service s held annually to remember those three storm victims and the others who perished on the night of August 17, 1969.

Each year, the same question pops up after the service: could those three women be identified today with all the DNA and technical equipment available?

We posed that question to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.

“It’s been since 1969, and nobody’s come forward to say ‘this could be my relative’ or something like that,” Switzer said. “We don’t have anything to compare a DNA sample to. The only way we could identify anyone is through the DNA.”

Faith was a white female aged 60-65 wearing a paisley pullover dress. Hope was a white female aged 30-35 wearing a white blouse with green slacks and rubber boots, while Charity was a white female aged 40-50 wearing four rings and earrings.

“There could be more. There’s always been that question that were they those migrant types that were in the area? That could’ve been the case, but we just don’t know,” said Rupert Lacy, former Harrison County Emergency Management Director.

“To go and disturb a grave and disturb someone’s final resting place is a major thing, and I don’t know if I could tell a judge or anyone else ‘yes, we’ll get them identified’ and just exhume them for no reason, have to put them back and still not know who they are,” Switzer added.

The other main reason? Even though Faith, Hope and Charity were never identified, they continue to represent all of Camille’s victims

“It gives people a place to go and pay their respects to all the victims, even though there’s others that are still missing, it gives them a place to go and it’s very symbolic,” he said.

So for now, Faith, Hope and Charity will continue to rest in peace.

Another mystery surrounding the three women is if they’re related. Switzer says that’s very unlikely, especially since all three were found in separate areas of the Coast.

