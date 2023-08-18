WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Deputy cleared in fatal Vancleave shooting

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Office of the Attorney General announced Friday afternoon it has completed its review of a 2022 officer-involved shooting.

The Attorney General’s Office says the Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the incident was justified in their use of force.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, deputies responded to a call on Brad-Al Drive in Vancleave about a man shooting in the neighborhood. The Jackson County Sheriff at the time, Mike Ezell, says when deputies arrived, 49-year-old Richard Quave Jr. pointed a gun toward law enforcement.

That’s when the sheriff says deputies fired at Quave and killed him.

Victim identified in Vancleave officer-involved shooting

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) investigated the case until it was turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Patrick Flanagan, 38, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
Former Hancock County deputy sentenced for producing child porn
Finding a safe place to pull over. It's a challenge facing today's truckers every day.
Shifting into park: Truckers look for safe spots to stop
Covid 19
There’s an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, what you need to know
Nearly $8 million in RESTORE ACT funds and other grants have been awarded to the waterfront and...
D’Iberville city leaders continue development plans for waterfront harbor
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle’s accused killer indicted for murder

Latest News

A 72-year-old man died when a fire in one of several burn piles outside spread to his home in...
Man killed in Franklinton house fire that began in burn piles outside, officials say
There are four separate tropical disturbances we’re keeping an eye on in the Atlantic right...
Tracking the Tropics: Gulf development still possible, but models have shifted farther south
Hotter today and this weekend
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Camille turned 54 Thursday, but there is new hope to find the names behind the...
Search for names and answers among Hurricane Camille victims continues