4-year-old Madison girl to be featured on Times Square Jumbotron

Andi Sisk, 4-years-old
Andi Sisk, 4-years-old(National Down Syndrome Society)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - You will soon see a beautiful blue-eyed, fluffy blonde-haired 4-year-old on two Jumbotron screens in the heart of New York’s Times Square.

Four-year-old Andi Sisk of Madison, Mississippi, will be featured in a video that’s part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.

The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

“These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way,” the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) said.

The photo of Andi was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.

Her sweet face will be shown on the screens located above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square.

The presentation will be live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. ET on September 9.

