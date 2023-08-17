WLOX Careers
UPDATE: Dantzler Stadium to be repaired by Moss Point’s first home game

The press box at Dantzler Stadium that was totally blown away by the June tornado is now reconstructed by the district’s own maintenance team.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - As construction crews and community volunteers continue rebuilding their city, the Moss Point School District is on a deadline to restore its own property from the recent tornado.

The district faced nearly $6 million in damage, with several athletic facilities taking most of the hit. However, Superintendent Dr. Oswago Harper tells WLOX they’re “in a good place” with both insurance coverage and community partners.

“We think everything will be better than it was prior to the June 19 tornado,” he said.

Several holes in the roof have been repaired over Moss Point High School, and the gym roof is now temporarily fixed.

Over at the stadium, the press box was nowhere to be found shortly after the tornado. Now, in its spot sits a new press box, made by the district themselves.

“Our maintenance team has done an outstanding job making sure that not only our academic facilities are up to par and safe for our children, but also just working on our football stadium,” Dr. Harper said. “They’re like a mini-construction crew.”

Dr. Harper says they are looking forward to kicking off the Moss Point High Tigers’ first home football game on Friday, August 25.

