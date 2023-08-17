Thursday’s Forecast

Buckle up for one more day of manageable heat: highs ranging in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index should hover between 99 and 103 at the very worst which would be a far cry from the unbearable 115 or hotter we experienced for so many days recently. Rain? Well, don’t count on it, as we’re looking at a mere 10% chance, if at all. Look forward to clear, sunny skies. The breeze will be your friend, with north winds becoming southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Don’t get too comfortable since the weekend promises a surge in heat and humidity, even turning dangerously hot. Keep an eye on early next week: a Gulf disturbance might bring a better shot at rain.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.