Ocean Springs Municipal Library reopens after months of renovations

The Ocean Springs Municipal Library has reopened to the public after closing its doors in September 2022 for renovations.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Municipal Library has reopened to the public after closing its doors in September 2022 for renovations.

Many community members, including Ocean Springs resident Jessica Fisher, are thrilled about the upgrades.

“We’re so excited that the library is open,” says Fisher. “Immediately when we walked in, my kids were picking out little things.”

Longtime library member Kate Mendoza shares the same enthusiasm for the library’s facelift.

“I was very excited to see the new children’s area where they have an interactive table with all kinds of games,” says Mendoza.

The $1.6 million renovation includes flooring, interior lighting, an information desk, and A-D-A-compliant family restrooms.

“Everybody is loving it. I think it’s obvious people were anxious to see all the renovations,” says Yvonne Parton, Ocean Springs Municipal Library Branch Manager. “We are packed to the gills, it seems, for storytime. But, of course, it is a very special storytime.”

The City of Ocean Springs contributed $30 thousand toward roofing repairs destroyed during Hurricane Zeta, and the Jackson County Board of Supervisors backed the remaining funds for the months-long project.

“We’re so grateful to Jackson County and the city of Ocean Springs for doing this for our community,” says Parton.

The historic library will celebrate its one-hundred-year anniversary in 2025. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Sept. 6 at the facility.

