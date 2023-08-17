Mississippi Forestry Commission engages incident command center in Wiggins

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - In response to the multiple wildfires in South Mississippi, the State Forestry Commission engaged its mobile incident command center in Wiggins.

The center gives state firefighters a centralized area to respond quickly to fire emergencies, like those in Hancock and Pearl River Counties.

“It’s the main staging area for the incident management team and our strike teams. We currently have nine strike teams from throughout the state down here working,” said Tympel Harrison, an MFC Public Information Officer. “We have an incident commander, logistics people, information people that work together with our teams on the ground and our other partners to coordinate where our resources are needed and how they get there.”

The state firefighters work closely with local fire departments to coordinate and prevent devastation.

The mobile incident command center will remain in Wiggins until it is no longer needed.

