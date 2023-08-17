WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Keesler AFB invites local educators to explore base education options

Educators visit Keesler
Educators visit Keesler(WLOX)
By Harper Robinson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Educators from Louisiana and Alabama visited Keesler Air Force Base on Thursday in hopes of learning more about what exactly is taught in the military.

One of those educators, Adrienne Millet, West Jefferson High School Vice Principal in Harvey, LA, had a few hesitations before arriving on base today.

“We definitely want to make sure that they’re continued to receive the same support that they received with us,” said Millet. “So, seeing everything that goes on here at Keesler, with their training facilities, it makes me feel very confident that they’ll be taken care of in the future.”

This invitation came as a way to bridge the gap for Air Force recruitment struggles as of late.

“This is a way we can inform people who have a direct line to them,” said Recruiting Squad Flight Chief Ryan Phelps. “This will help, you know, eliminate that lag time, and help them get right into the military after high school.”

The visiting educators spoke to military from Weather, Air Traffic Control, and the like. They even were able to test a real flight simulator that Air Traffic Control students utilize in their studies.

After her experience, Millet said she feels different.

“Now, I feel charged to go back, and inform them fully about the military,” said Millet.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latonya Eason says police took her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, to the police station...
10-year-old detained by police for peeing in public, mother says
41-year-old Rocco Charles Longo of Gulfport
Gulfport man arrested following a police chase
The FBI says James Allen Knowles was inside the Capitol with the crowd that stormed the building.
Pass Christian man arrested for involvement in January 6, U.S. Capitol Riots
Carlos Armando Rabago-Torres, 34, pled guilty in a Harrison County courtroom Monday to one...
Man sentenced after selling teddy bear stuffed with fentanyl to undercover Gulfport officer
A Jefferson Parish jury on Tues., Aug. 15, found Daniel Tenner guilty of the first-degree...
Man found guilty of murdering woman during cell phone sale in Gretna

Latest News

The press box at Dantzler Stadium that was totally blown away by the June tornado is now...
UPDATE: Dantzler Stadium to be repaired by Moss Point’s first home game
Derrick Patrick Flanagan, 38, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
Former Hancock County deputy sentenced for producing child porn
Oppressive heat by the weekend
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Camille ripped through the Gulf Coast on this day in 1969. And despite the storms...
54 years ago today: Hurricane Camille makes landfall in Mississippi