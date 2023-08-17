Keesler AFB invites local educators to explore base education options

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Educators from Louisiana and Alabama visited Keesler Air Force Base on Thursday in hopes of learning more about what exactly is taught in the military.

One of those educators, Adrienne Millet, West Jefferson High School Vice Principal in Harvey, LA, had a few hesitations before arriving on base today.

“We definitely want to make sure that they’re continued to receive the same support that they received with us,” said Millet. “So, seeing everything that goes on here at Keesler, with their training facilities, it makes me feel very confident that they’ll be taken care of in the future.”

This invitation came as a way to bridge the gap for Air Force recruitment struggles as of late.

“This is a way we can inform people who have a direct line to them,” said Recruiting Squad Flight Chief Ryan Phelps. “This will help, you know, eliminate that lag time, and help them get right into the military after high school.”

The visiting educators spoke to military from Weather, Air Traffic Control, and the like. They even were able to test a real flight simulator that Air Traffic Control students utilize in their studies.

After her experience, Millet said she feels different.

“Now, I feel charged to go back, and inform them fully about the military,” said Millet.

