WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Hurricane Camille victims remembered at annual ceremony

On the 54th anniversary of Hurricane Camille, the Category 5 storm that ravaged South Mississippi, a service was held at Evergreen Garden Cemetery in Gulfport.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On the 54th anniversary of Hurricane Camille, the Category 5 storm that ravaged South Mississippi, a service was held at Evergreen Garden Cemetery in Gulfport.

“On August 17, we gather today to remember them,” said Matt Stratton, Harrison Co. Emergency Management Director.

Faith, Hope and Charity are the three unknown victims of Camille.

“We remember them as well as everyone affected by Camille,” Stratton added.

While Faith, Hope and Charity were never identified, their unique status represents the more than 140 others in South Mississippi who perished in the 1969 storm.

“It does symbolize how vulnerable people can be,” said Rupert Lacy, former Harrison Co. EMA director who vividly remembers the storm’s fury. “The question has always been: why didn’t these three ladies leave, and why did they have a comfort level to stay? As we’ve found out, storms have their own personality, and this storm was deadly.”

Camille’s ferocious winds were estimated to be at least 175 mph on top of a nearly 25-foot storm surge at ground zero in Pass Christian.

“Hurricane Camille was one of the most powerful, deadly and destructive storms to hit the United States,” Stratton said.

The Harrison County EMA hosted the ceremony along with Riemann Family Funeral Homes. The official numbers from Camille? 262 dead across four states and $1.4 billion in damages, an equivalent to $11.3 billion in today’s dollars.

“People have to take the hurricane warnings seriously and do the right thing. We run from the water and hide from the wind,” Lacy added.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latonya Eason says police took her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, to the police station...
10-year-old detained by police for peeing in public, mother says
41-year-old Rocco Charles Longo of Gulfport
Gulfport man arrested following a police chase
The FBI says James Allen Knowles was inside the Capitol with the crowd that stormed the building.
Pass Christian man arrested for involvement in January 6, U.S. Capitol Riots
Carlos Armando Rabago-Torres, 34, pled guilty in a Harrison County courtroom Monday to one...
Man sentenced after selling teddy bear stuffed with fentanyl to undercover Gulfport officer
A Jefferson Parish jury on Tues., Aug. 15, found Daniel Tenner guilty of the first-degree...
Man found guilty of murdering woman during cell phone sale in Gretna

Latest News

The Tigers open their season at home against Pascagoula on August 25.
UPDATE: Dantzler Stadium to be repaired by Moss Point’s first home game
The mobile incident command center will remain in Wiggins until it is no longer needed.
Mississippi Forestry Commission engages incident command center in Wiggins
On the 54th anniversary of Hurricane Camille, the Category 5 storm that ravaged South...
Hurricane Camille victims remembered at annual ceremony
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.17.23
Remembering Hurricane Camille, heat and humidity make a comeback