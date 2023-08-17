WLOX Careers
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes PD said a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ended after the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee, but got hit by the vehicle he was driving.

According to officials, the chase started at around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday when police spotted a stolen vehicle out of Prichard.

Officers were able to box the car in on Kali Oaka Road and the driver jumped out while the car was still moving and attempted to flee.

Officials said the suspect attempted to jump the fence when an officer tased him, causing him to fall the vehicle to run him and break his leg.

Authorities said Bryan Tettleton, 44, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

Semmes PD said Tettleton will be charged with receiving stolen property and attempting to elude. He had multiple felony warrants as well, according to police.

