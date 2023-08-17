D’Iberville city leaders continue development plans for waterfront harbor

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - City council members approve a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Marine Resources and the state legislature to establish conditions for the project funds.

Nearly $8 million in RESTORE ACT and other grants have been awarded to the working waterfront and seafood harbor.

City leaders said the vision will expand east of the Scarlet Pearl and D’iberville Marina.

Design plans include a two-story event center with local restaurants, retail, and bait shops.

”We’ve got about two million banked between Tidelands and GOMESA. We were successful in getting through the rounds of phase two. This project is sitting at the governor’s steps waiting for a final decision,” said Bobby Weaver, D’iberville city manager.

“We’ll have a working marina with slips available for our charter boats and other boaters as well. We’re really hoping to create a nice, warm, and inviting space for families to go and enjoy the waterfront, learn about the Gulf Coast, and enjoy all the amenities the city has to offer,” said Carrie Taranto-Chipley, Ward 2 councilwoman.

A construction start date has not yet been announced for the waterfront project.

