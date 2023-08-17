WLOX Careers
Countdown to Kickoff 2023: West Harrison Hurricanes

By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -As sixth-year West Harrison head coach Quincy Patrick takes the field he yells, “It’s a great day to be great!”

For Patrick, every day is a day to be great as every day brings an opportunity to improve

“We just want to get bigger, faster, and stronger, I live by that motto, bigger, faster, stronger,” he said.

Coming off of the best season in program history last year, the Hurricanes are hoping to keep the momentum rolling.

An added bonus is they bring back their entire backfield and starting quarterback, senior Brady Martin.

“We’ve still got a long way to go, every coach in the world will say that but we have to keep working every single day,” said Patrick. “I’m excited Brady is here and can lead the team, leads the offense and we have three really good running backs in my opinion, but they have to keep working and getting better as well.’

For the three-year starting quarterback, he says as he’s built the chemistry with his backfield over the last few years he’s confident in their ability to run the offense.

“It’s important to keep that momentum from last year and keep on working,” said Martin. “Keep those same guys and same relationships, it’s important to keep that love and energy.”

The Hurricanes have more than a dozen seniors this year including defensive tackle Elijah Glover, he says the only way to keep last season’s momentum rolling is through hard work every day.

“Coming out, 100 percent every day, no time off no breaks, none of that,” said Glover. “It’s hot, it doesn’t matter, come out and grind.”

The seniors know that success breeds success as coming into this season they say they’re proud to have grown up on the field alongside each other and want to leave a solid foundation the next classes can build on.

“Everybody loves each other, you come in as a freshman and don’t really know anyone but you start growing up with the coaches and they become closer to family. Everybody is just a big family,” said Glover.

“Leave that leadership, leave the role. Make sure these young guys know how important it is,” added Martin.

The Hurricanes open up the season at home with Greene County.

