Class back in session: Gulfport Police offers firearm safety course

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Classes are back in session, even for adults, with Gulfport Police holding a monthly firearms safety course for citizens.

The two-day program teaches gun owners the legal use of their weapons and training at the gun range.

Officers show students how to clean, aim, and shoot targets. As well as conduct a background check on all participants.

Go to GulfportPD to sign up for the $25 class.

