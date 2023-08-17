WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Bystanders save child swept off pier by wave

Take a Look at This: A girl is saved from being swept out to sea; a car is swallowed by a sinkhole. (CNN, WHAM, @NDEVONCOUNCIL, GINA HELSEL)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILFRACOMBE, England (CNN) - A little girl is OK thanks to some brave bystanders after a rogue wave pulled her from a pier into rough waters.

The shocking moment turned a pair of bystanders into a pair of heroes, and it was caught on camera.

It started when a large wave swept a child off a pier and into the harbour Aug. 3 at a tourist destination on the North Devon coast in southwest England.

The child tried to swim against the intense current but started to get pulled toward the open water.

Thankfully, a bystander sprang into action, springing into the rough surf. As he got control of the child, another onlooker tossed them both a life preserver.

Officials later issued a warning about the area’s high tides.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latonya Eason says police took her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, to the police station...
10-year-old detained by police for peeing in public, mother says
41-year-old Rocco Charles Longo of Gulfport
Gulfport man arrested following a police chase
The FBI says James Allen Knowles was inside the Capitol with the crowd that stormed the building.
Pass Christian man arrested for involvement in January 6, U.S. Capitol Riots
Carlos Armando Rabago-Torres, 34, pled guilty in a Harrison County courtroom Monday to one...
Man sentenced after selling teddy bear stuffed with fentanyl to undercover Gulfport officer
A Jefferson Parish jury on Tues., Aug. 15, found Daniel Tenner guilty of the first-degree...
Man found guilty of murdering woman during cell phone sale in Gretna

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in...
Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who died last week in Scranton
A large wave swept a child off a pier and into the harbour at a tourist destination on the...
Take a Look: Bystanders rescue child swept off pier by wave
File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 7.09% this week to highest level in more than 20 years
FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events