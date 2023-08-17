WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle’s accused killer indicted for murder

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle(Facebook)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Grand Jury on Thursday (Aug. 17) indicted the accused killer of six-year-old Bella Fontenelle.

Bunnak “Hannah” Landon, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the girl’s horrific death and reportedly buried her own cell phone to hinder investigators, a source tells Fox 8.

Landon will face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office says prosecutors will not pursue the death penalty.

Hannah Bunnak Landon, accused in the horrific killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle in Harahan.
Hannah Bunnak Landon, accused in the horrific killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle in Harahan.(JPSO)

Authorities say Landon fatally assaulted and strangled Fontenelle on the night of Tues., April 25 in her father’s home, whom Landon was in a relationship with.

Investigators believe Landon committed the heinous crime Tuesday night, then took the deceased body inside a 10-gallon chlorine bucket on a wagon to the nearby residence of the girl’s biological mother.

The young girl’s father, Michael Fontenelle, first called law enforcement around 7:30 a.m. when he realized his live-in partner and his daughter were missing from his Donelon Drive home.

Harahan Police Chief Edward Lepre says that Landon had approached the police station seeking assistance early Wednesday morning, a mere few hours after the alleged incident had occurred. She was taken to a hospital and later booked into jail. A bond was set at $2.5 million.

According to a petition for a temporary restraining order, conflicts between the accused murderer and Fontenelle’s mother trace back to 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latonya Eason says police took her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, to the police station...
10-year-old detained by police for peeing in public, mother says
41-year-old Rocco Charles Longo of Gulfport
Gulfport man arrested following a police chase
The FBI says James Allen Knowles was inside the Capitol with the crowd that stormed the building.
Pass Christian man arrested for involvement in January 6, U.S. Capitol Riots
Carlos Armando Rabago-Torres, 34, pled guilty in a Harrison County courtroom Monday to one...
Man sentenced after selling teddy bear stuffed with fentanyl to undercover Gulfport officer
A Jefferson Parish jury on Tues., Aug. 15, found Daniel Tenner guilty of the first-degree...
Man found guilty of murdering woman during cell phone sale in Gretna

Latest News

Derrick Patrick Flanagan, 38, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
Former Hancock County deputy sentenced for producing child porn
Carlos Armando Rabago-Torres, 34, pled guilty in a Harrison County courtroom Monday to one...
Man sentenced after selling teddy bear stuffed with fentanyl to undercover Gulfport officer
A Jefferson Parish jury on Tues., Aug. 15, found Daniel Tenner guilty of the first-degree...
Man found guilty of murdering woman during cell phone sale in Gretna
On Tuesday, Biloxi Police arrested 41-year-old Rocco Charles Longo of Gulfport and charged him...
Gulfport man arrested following a police chase