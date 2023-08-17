6-year-old Bella Fontenelle’s accused killer indicted for murder
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Grand Jury on Thursday (Aug. 17) indicted the accused killer of six-year-old Bella Fontenelle.
Bunnak “Hannah” Landon, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the girl’s horrific death and reportedly buried her own cell phone to hinder investigators, a source tells Fox 8.
Landon will face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office says prosecutors will not pursue the death penalty.
Authorities say Landon fatally assaulted and strangled Fontenelle on the night of Tues., April 25 in her father’s home, whom Landon was in a relationship with.
Investigators believe Landon committed the heinous crime Tuesday night, then took the deceased body inside a 10-gallon chlorine bucket on a wagon to the nearby residence of the girl’s biological mother.
The young girl’s father, Michael Fontenelle, first called law enforcement around 7:30 a.m. when he realized his live-in partner and his daughter were missing from his Donelon Drive home.
Harahan Police Chief Edward Lepre says that Landon had approached the police station seeking assistance early Wednesday morning, a mere few hours after the alleged incident had occurred. She was taken to a hospital and later booked into jail. A bond was set at $2.5 million.
According to a petition for a temporary restraining order, conflicts between the accused murderer and Fontenelle’s mother trace back to 2021.
