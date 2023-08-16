Wednesday’s Forecast

A cool front managed to bring South MS some rain yesterday. This front sets the stage for a more comfortable day today with lower humidity even though it will still be hot. Wednesday begins with morning temperatures mainly in the 70s. A few isolated upper 60s can’t be ruled out inland. Sky will be partly cloudy with hardly any rain expected. Today’s high temps will range from about 92 to 96. And because of the lower humidity, the heat index may only climb up to about 98 to 101. Don’t get used to it. It turns muggier and will feel dangerously hot by the weekend.

