Suspect behind bars after multi-state shoplifting spree

By Stephanie Poole
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-state shoplifting spree is coming to an end after several stores were targeted, including one in Mississippi. D’Iberville Police say the suspect took a quarter of a million dollars in merchandise.

$250,000 was swiped off the shelves in T-Mobile stores across the country.

A surveillance video from a T-Mobile store in Georgia shows who police identify as 25-year-old Damani Wright casing the aisles and dropping electronics in what appears to be a black bookbag.

“He Took several cellphones, I-watches, tablets, and stuff like that and was gone in less than a minute,” said Hickman.

D’Iberville Detective Darius Hickman said on July 20th, Wright visited the T-Mobile store on Sangani Boulevard.

He’s accused of stealing $15,000 worth of merchandise.

“This appears to be a professional shoplifter. He’s in and out of the store in two minutes,” said Police Chief Shannon Nobles.

Investigators started their search for Wright and on July 23rd, he was taken into custody by the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Wright was detained and now faces felony shoplifting charges in Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, and now Mississippi.

“Wright popped up on their radar from several instances in the past. It led them to contact Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County ended up locating him inside Georgia, did a traffic stop on him, and took him into custody. Our patrol did a good job on locating some video. Some stuff that was used in our investigation. Speaking with T-Mobile led us to Mr. Wright,” said Hickman.

It’s the reason why businesses across the Promenade Plaza, like Once Upon a Child, are using preventative measures.

We really try to make sure we have an employee present throughout our floor. We do have surveillance in both of the stores that we reply on to help the police officers on. Whenever we’re taking a heavy loss due to shoplifting, it really affects our pricing and different things we’re able to do for our community,” said Kamera Gross, General Manager of Once Upon A Child and Plato’s Closet.

Chief Nobles said two crime retail officers are present weekly.

“They have immediate access and communication to retail crime officers, and that’s the exchange of information,” said Nobles.

D’Iberville Police are still working to recover stolen items from T-Mobile.

Wright remains in the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

D’Iberville Police are waiting for Wright’s extradition back to Harrison County.

His bond is $100,000

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

